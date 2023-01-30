Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comIndulge in Nature & Wellness at Parwanoo’s Most Vantage Point

Home

If you are looking for a restful trip outside the hustle and haze of Delhi-NCR or Chandigarh, The Himalaya Moksha Resort in Parwanoo offers that perfect getaway to rejuvenate yourself. Here’s a review.

Sitting atop one of the most towering mountain peaks in the Kalka region, the Himalaya Moksha Resort has a view to behold. It is located on top of one of the highest mountain ranges in Parwanoo and overlooks the entire Shivalik ranges nearby. We travelled at the start of January which had misty mornings with clouds and fog to welcome the sunrise. You can simply sit and enjoy the view from the property’s several vantage points. Getting up at sunrise to just feel nature’s ultimate beauty is a must. If you are a late riser and are on a staycation to re-energise yourself, the sunset is something you will find worth looking at. Office goers like me are usually sunrise and sunset-deprived people. The place offered me some time to pause, think and adore nature with clear skies and sip a cup of coffee or your favourite drink under the stars with a bonfire. Get hold of your favourite music or your book if you need it.

What Makes Moksha Resort, Parwanoo Special?

Moksha resort is a beautiful blend of modern comfort with calming natural elements. With a mesmerising view of the hills around, there’s an infinity pool and a brilliantly maitained jacuzzi, which are a big draw for kids and family travellers. The property is a visual delight for holidaymakers as it has a enthralling view of the peaks. The staff was really courteous and always on their toes to ensure that all guests are well taken care of. From the moment of arrival to your last minute at the place, you will be treated with royalty.

Food at Moksha Resort, Parwanoo

Needless to say, the best part of holidaying is food. After sightseeing, meeting new people, exporing new places and sharing endless stories on Instagram, we all crave for scrumptious food. For a foodie like me, dishes cooked by Moksha’s chef were luscious and moreish.

The chefs went out of their way to serve us some amazing delicacies. Do try the Khichadi prepared by chef Gautam Kumar and if you want to indulge yourself in some Himachali food, the Himachali Thali by chef Pritam Singh is a must. From Continental to Indian, Thai to Oriental to desserts everything at Moksha was to die for.

How to Reach Moksha Resort, Parwanoo

What makes Moksha more impeccable is its distance from Delhi-NCR, making it easier for people to plan weekend getaways and journeys. The resort is easily accessible by road, rail and air – it’s just one hour drive from the Mohali international airport, a short drive from Chandigarh, and a five-hour drive from Delhi. People can also use a cable car to reach the resort from Parwanoo.

Distance from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi- 287.6 km via NH 44

287.6 km via NH 44 Distance from Mohali International Airport, Chandigarh – 43.6 km

Verdict: Elevated 5000 ft. above sea level, Moksha resort promises a sterling experience with myriad amenities. Surrounded by mountains, it has a beautiful and serene view of sunrises and sunsets. Moksha can be your ideal wellness retreat if you want that much-needed rejuvenating break.



