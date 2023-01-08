Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comJaipur Literature Festival 2023 To Begin Soon! Dates, Venue, Registration

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: All literature enthusiasts hail! The much awaited colourful festival is back again, Jaipur Literature Festival, an amalgamation of art, literature and culture is once

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 To Begin Soon! Dates, Venue, Registration | All You Need To Know

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: All literature enthusiasts hail! The much awaited colourful festival is back again, Jaipur Literature Festival, an amalgamation of art, literature and culture is once again all ready to welcome its guests from all across India. A stage where literature appears in its finest spectrum, a place where famous writers come together, a stage that’s open to discussion on all that is literature and culture in the contemporary dynamics – JLF 2023 is just around the corner

Hosting the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers on one stage, the festival is set to be as grand and enriching as its previous editions have been.

JLF 2023 : What To Expect?

The 16th edition of the festival will present a rich five-day long programme and an array of literature, art & culture, and offer enthusiasts unparalleled access to some of the most celebrated personalities of the literary world. The festival this year has curated a special ‘Friends of the Festival’ package, which promises attendees an experience like never before.

Among the many speakers this time include Abdulrazak Gurnah, Anamika, Anthony Sattin, Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Daisy Rockwell, Deepti Naval, Howard Jacobson, Jerry Pinto, Katie Kitamura, Manil Suri, Martin Puchner, Merve Emre, NoViolet Bulawayo, Rana Safvi, Ruth Ozeki, Sathnam Sanghera, Shehan Karunatilaka, Tanuj Solanki, Vauhini Vara, Vincent Brown and Vir Sanghvi.

Date, Time , Registration

Date: January 19 to 23, 2023

Venue: Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Registration details: Online registration is mandatory and can be done vie official website

Book your seat now and douse in the colours of one of the greatest literary fests!



