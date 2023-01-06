Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comMakar Sankranti 2023: Much Awaited Kite Festival To Begin In Rajasthan

While the Kite Flying Festival is full of participants, celebrations,visitors,delicacies and fun, you might want to hit the local markets for a chance to interact with the locals and to become a part of their celebrations as well.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Much Awaited Kite Festival To Begin In Rajasthan | Check Dates, Venue, Time

Kite Festival 2023: Rajasthan has long since been considered as one of the most colorful and culturally rich states in the country. It is well known across the world as the land of festivals, and with good reason. The fervor and zest that is displayed at each and every celebration is just another colorful feather in the beautiful plumage of Rajasthan. One of the first major celebrations of every New Year is Makar Sankranti, a festival that follows the solar cycle rather than the lunar cycle, like most festivals in India. Over the years, Makar Sankranti has come to be celebrated as one of the most colorful and vibrant festivals of the country, and where there is pomp to be displayed, Rajasthan is always at the forefront, displaying their fun and frolic with full gusto. As several feasts and rituals showcasing the beauty of Rajasthani culture dot the entire state, any mention of Makar Sankranti would be incomplete without a mention of the Jaipur Kite Festival. The kite flyers and visitors, throng to Jaipur in multitudes to experience and partake in the merrymaking.

History and Significance The kite festival is observed on Makar Sankranti or Uttarayanwhich marks the transition of the sun to makara rashi (Capricorn) from the dhanu rashi (Sagittarius). It is said that the northward journey of the sun (Uttarayan) begins on this day, making the celebrations quite auspicious in nature. In Jaipur, Makar Sankranti is a government holidaywhere all shops, banks, and offices are closed, adding to the merriment of celebration, as people indulge in fun-loving rivalry, and try to outdo each other in the numerous kite flying activity held across the city. Date: January 14, 2023 Venue: Jal Mahal Ki Paal, Jaipur Time: 11 am to 2 pm All across Jaipur, feasts commemorate the celebration of Makar Sankranti with delicious Rajasthani treats including pheeni, daal ki pakori, til ke laddoo and til-laddoo. While the Kite Flying Festival is full of participants, celebrations,visitors,delicacies and fun, you might want to hit the local markets for a chance to interact with the locals and to become a part of their celebrations as well. Take some suggestions from someone well-versed in Rajasthani delicacies and well-acquainted with the streets of Jaipur to begin your gastronomic adventure with local food.




