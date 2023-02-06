Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comWah Umngot! Crystal Clear Water Of This River In Meghalaya Is Unbelievable

Home

Wah Umngot! Crystal Clear Water Of This River In Meghalaya Is Unbelievable | WATCH

Not fling cars but flying boats is what floats on the clearest and cleanest river in India. Hard to believe? Watch this viral video with over 5.2 million views!

Umngot River: A haven for nature lovers, pine covered forest, serene lush beauty and an adventure to remember is what makes Meghalaya one of the must visited destinations in India. A jewel of the north east snuggled between Khasi and Jaintia hills, the state boast of several unique places to explore. Meghalaya is home to the cleanest village in India, Mawlyngong and the clearest river Dawki or Umngot. Umngot water is clear as crystal and boats here appear to float in air. The rejuvenating experience over the crustal clear waters is a wholesome experience.

Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet where a female is shown enjoying a boat ride on the clearest river.

Watch Video Of Umngot River In Meghalaya

The short video clip was shared by a Twitter account by the name Go Arunachal Pradesh on February 2. so far, the video has amassed over 5.2 million views and counting!

Have you ever seen this Flying boat in India? Meghalaya 😍https://t.co/yWHSGjHp2h pic.twitter.com/wYG9TWLpSm — Go Arunachal Pradesh (@GoArunachal_) February 2, 2023

With several thousands retweets, likes and comments, users expressed how awestruck they are. Some of them also shared images from their own experience at the river.

Wah Umngot!

While everyone say Wah Taaj! looking at this river will make you say Wah Umngot! Considering the climatic and ecological status of the world, this rover is a testament to what crystal clear means. Also known as Dawki river, everyone who traverses across the river has experienced travelling over transparent, glass like surface. Once can see the different sized pebbles and the marine life thriving in the waters through the emerald waters.

Things to do here

Dawki is also a small town between India and Bangladesh. So far, around 4 people can be accommodated on a single boat and explore the rock cuts, underwater pebbles and also take a glance at the Bangladesh border on an hour boat ride. also, there are several adventure activities nearby like ziplining, trekking, kayaking, angling and more.

When in Dawki, one must also set foot in the cleanest village of India which is roughly around 30 km from the areas. Also, for adventure junkies, living root bridges and bamboo treks are jewls of this traveller’s haven.

Best time to visit: January to May is considered the best time to explore this north-eastern beauty. Specially during spring, the place blooms with life and the weather complements the travel. Usually during monsoon the rivers are closed due o overflowing of water.











