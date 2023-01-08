Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide

Always travelled to Uttarakhand to explore the beauty of hills, right? But how but visiting these spooky places there!

Hauntings Of Uttarakhand: 4 Spookiest Places In Beautiful Hill State That Will Send Down Chills

Uttarakhand: The Land of God, is famous for its beautiful hill stations, temples, panoramic views, lush meadows, thrilligs treks and an array of other adventure sports it offers. Uttarakhand is one of the go-to places specially for people from Delhi-NCr. Within a drive of few hours, Delhites can savour the ambrodia of Uttarakhand and its gems. But this, Dev Bhoomi, as it is called, is not just about snowfall, temple, treks and serenity, there is a spooky side to it as well.

Mountains are as eerie, as thrilling they are. The smokey (foggy) night forests, eerie trails, sound of wolves in distance and several mansion, houses atop hills have unheard tales. There are myths, legends and narratives that are yet to be unfolded in the walls of these buildings.

Therefore, next time you plan a trip to Uttarakhand to rejuvenate I the tranquil scapes, just a tinge of spooky thrill can be added by visiting some of these famous locations.

Lambi Dehar Mines in Mussoorie

The haunting tales of Lambi dhar mines date back to 1990 when it is said that there were as many as 50,000 mine workers who died here in excruciating pain due to inappropriate and wrongful mining practices in 1990. The Lambi Dehar mines is the Ghost mines in Mussoorie since then onward. The workers, who lived near the mine, died coughing blood due to some lung disorder. Due to these occurring the Lambidhar Mines became a Haunted Mine in Mussoorie. he locals have reported sinister cry and wailing nights, presumably of the 50,000 dead workers who haunt the Dehar Mines. Moreover people have also reported the scores of freak accidents and also a helicopter crash near the mines. This adds up to the spooky and sinister aura of the Lambidhar mines.

Lohaghat, abbot Hill

Located in the champawat district, is a beauty and beast like mansion atop hill. Just a perfect spooky location (insert winking emoji) The Abbey bungalow at the Abbot hill is said to be the scariest place in the state. If legends are to be believed, the bunglow belonged to a British family who donated it to construct a hospital. But one fine day, a doctor joined the clinic who allegedly predicted death of patients (damn creepy doc). As per local, The doctor used to take innocent patients in a room called ‘Mukti Kothari’ (room of freedom) and kill them to prove his prophecies right. Thus, it is said that the ghosts of those patients still roam around in the bungalow.

Mullingar Mansion

The story of the Mullingar Mansion built before 1825 in Uttarakhand will attract you to this Mansion. No one knows what happened to the owner of this mansion. How did this mansion become empty and deserted? Local people say that some strange things happen here. It is said that the ghost of Captain Young, the first owner of this mansion, still roams in the house.

Pari Tibba

If you are a Ruskin Bond fan, then your probably already are familiar with this spot. Pari Tibba near Mussoorie is said to be prone to lightening. As per local myths here, a couple of romantics died due to lightening and their spirits supposedly still haunt the place.



