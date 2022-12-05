Travel Fintech Platform SanKash to Hire Over 500 in India. Details Inside

New Delhi: Travel fintech platform SanKash plans to hire 500 professionals in India over the next six months.

New Delhi: Travel fintech platform SanKash plans to hire 500 professionals in India over the next six months.

The platforms said that the new hires will fuel SanKash’s sales and operations feet on the street capability to cater to its existing travel merchant base of 6,000 spread across 250 cities, and increase its ground presence at 150,000 travel points of sale which dominates the domestic travel market.

“With the market picking up post-Covid, travel merchants are seeing significant growth in bookings compared to the bygone year as consumers’ confidence is gradually returning,” said Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder and Head HR, SanKash was quoted as saying to news agency IANS. The travel and tourism market in India is anticipated to touch $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20. “Along with the surge, the travel merchant base is also witnessing blitzkrieg expansion. The fresh hiring is directed at catering to this segment,” added Negi. The tourism sector is propelling the country’s economic growth and creating large-scale employment opportunities.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE GURUGRAM BASED STARTUP

The sector contributed 5.8 per cent or Rs 13,161 billion to India’s GDP in 2021. The Gurugram-based startup was founded in 2018 by Akash Dahiya, Manu Pal, and Abhilasha Negi. The startup has built a plug-and-play application programming interface (API) platform that provides several travel products and facilitates payment for these products and services online. It follows a ‘Travel Now Pay Later’ business model. SanKash plans to service 1 million customers by 2025, as tourism revived after two years of the pandemic.

