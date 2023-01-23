Travel From Hosur To Kempegowda Airport In Just 20 Minutes With New Chopper Services
Travel time will now be reduces from 3 hours to 20 minutes with new chopper services in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Travelling to Bengaluru International airport has always been a herculean task for the city people. It is almost like a cross country race to reach the Kempegowda Airport (KIA) as it located on the outskirts of the city. And perennial traffic woes only add on to the problems. But, good news awaits Bangaloreans as new intra-city helicopter services will begin soon. The chopper services from Hosur to airport will cut the travel from north to south and vice-versa from 3 hours to 20 mins!
It is a BLADE initiative that will ease commute for many in the city and specially from the IT-hub Hosur. The service will reduce travelling time from north to south Bengaluru and vice-versa from around 3 hours to merely 20 mins.
Time, Tickets, Days
From airport one could take the morning flight and evening one from Hosur to airport.
Mornings Flights: 845 am to 10: 30 am
Return trip: 3:45 PM to 5 Pm.
Ticket: Rs 6000 per person
No date or days have been announced yet as to when the helicopter services will commence.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 10:16 PM IST
