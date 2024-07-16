Travel Plans this Monsoon Get Travel Packages and Flight Tickets on EMI

Bajaj Markets, an online financial marketplace offers a financing solution for ones’ travel needs. Monsoon is here, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to explore the lush landscapes of India. Whether travellers are planning a quick getaway or an extended vacation, the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card makes their travel dreams more accessible. Available on Bajaj Markets, the EMI card allows individuals to book travel packages and flight tickets on EMI, ensuring one can enjoy their trip without financial stress.

Bajaj Markets presents a financing solution for travel plans

Features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

The Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card offers a host of features designed to make travel and shopping experiences more convenient and budget-friendly:

Easy Online Application: Applying for the EMI card is quick and straightforward

Instant Approval: With an instant approval, one can start using their card immediately upon application and book travel packages without delay

Pre-approved Loan Amount: The card comes with a pre-approved loan amount of up to Rs. 3 Lakhs

Flexible Tenor: Individuals can choose from multiple repayment tenors up to 60 months and select an EMI plan that best suits their financial situation

Wide Acceptance: The card is accepted at a vast network of partners, making it flexible to use for a variety of travel-related expenses like flight tickets, hotel bookings, and travel packages

How to Apply for the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card

Applying for the EMI card is simple and can be done in a few easy steps. Users can simply visit the Bajaj Markets website, navigate to the EMI card application page, submit the necessary details, and proceed. On receiving the approval and completing the verification, individuals can start using the card.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories – Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer “India ka Financial Supermarket”. A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.â¯

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets’ app from the Play Store or App Store to experience “India ka Financial Supermarket”.