Travel Time Between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag Will Soon be Cut to Half, Here’s How

Good News For Travellers

New Delhi: The travel time between Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh and Karnaprayag will soon be cut down to half as a new railway line between the two hill destinations is under construction. The upcoming train line will reduce the travel time between the two hilly terrains from six hours to less than three hours. The train line connecting the two cities will be 125 km long and will have 17 tunnels. The main objective of this rail link between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag is for facilitating faster movement of pilgrimages, connecting new trade centres, development of backward areas and to serve the population living in the area.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE RAIL LINE

The train journey is slated to be mostly inside tunnels while 12 stations are being constructed outside the tunnels

The travel time between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag after the rail line is built will just be covered in 3 hours.

Over 7,000 strong workforce is engaged on the railway project to connect important towns like Devprayag, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Gauchar and Karnaprayag through five districts of Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.

Keeping the earthquake zone in mind, the entire project is being executed to make it quake proof.

For easy access to nearby pilgrimage stops, the rail link will also have 35 bridges across the river Ganga and Alaknanda in Uttarakhand.

As per the Indian Railways, this upcoming new broad gauge (BG) railway line between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag will be a very important development project in Uttarakhand.



