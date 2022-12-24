Travel Wishlist 2023: India is the land of villages. India comprises more than 6 lakh villages each with a unique identity. Once you visit these villages you get to know the true roots of the country. Visiting a village may sound like a rustic affair but therein lies the true essence of India. watch this Video to know about Inda’s most beautiful Villages.

Travel: The true essence of India lies in its villages which are untouched by modernity and still hold their simplicity and rustic charm. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari there are several such hidden gems in the country that would make a perfect escape for anyone looking for a break from the bustling city life. Watch This video to know about the most beautiful village in India that you must explore in 2023.

Written By: Amit Kumar



