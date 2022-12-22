Travel Tips: Looking for offbeat countries to travel to in 2023? Watch video to know the countries that are offering visa-on-arrival to Indians.

Visa-On-Arrival: A lot of Indians cancel their plans on going abroad due to the chaotic visa application procedures that take forever. Did you know a number of famous countries, such as Bolivia, which are offering Visa-on-arrival to Indian visitors. In this video, we have shared the list of most offbeat nations that give visa-on-arrival to Indian tourists. Watch Video

Written By: Amit Kumar




