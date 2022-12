IRCTC Latest Update: Dense fog has engulfed several north Indian states for the fourth consecutive day on December 22. As a result, several trains were reported running late by a few hours or cancelled completely due to poor visibility induced by fog. According to CPRO Northern Railway,  Katra-Hapa Swaraj Express, Bhubaneswar- New Delhi Durunto, Sahara-New Delhi Vaishali Express, Katra-New Delhi Uttar S Kranti are some of the many trains that are running late due to low visibility.

