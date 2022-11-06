Travelling By Train During Night Here Are A Few Things You Might Want To Keep In Mind

Indian Railways has come up with new guidelines for passengers travelling by train during night. Read here to see the new rules and restrictions.

Rules for sleeping late at night in train changed.

IRCTC Latest Update: Train travel is a much relished experience where time with family and friends is spent while going on a shared journey. Many a times this time spent together includes celebration of birthdays, anniversaries, etc. We have all had experiences where we wanted to make our journey memorable. However, according to the new rules of the railway, travellers might want to keep a check on the watch before making such plans.

As per the new guidelines of the railways, no passenger in your seat, compartment or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice or listen to songs in a loud voice. Railways has issued new guidelines so that the sleep of the passengers is not disturbed and they can sleep peacefully during the journey.

According to media reports, many passengers often complain that people traveling together in their coach talk loudly on the phone, or listen to songs till late at night. There was also a complaint from some passengers that the railway escort or maintenance staff also talks loudly. Apart from this, many passengers keep lights on even after 10 pm, which disturbs their sleep. In view of this, the Railways has made a new rule. In such a situation, if any passenger does not follow the rules, then action will be taken against him.

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES ?

The Railway Board has decided that if you are talking loud on mobile after 10 pm during the journey in the train, then strict action will be taken.

According to the new rules, passengers can neither talk loudly nor listen to music during night travel.

If any passenger complains, then it will be the responsibility of the staff present in the train to resolve it.

Keeping these new rules in mind, making loud noises after 10 pm is no longer allowed, which means celebrations of any kind will not be allowed too. The new rules have been released in light of the complaints made by fellow passengers whose sleep gets disturbed by loud voices and music. In order to take into consideration the sleeping rights of fellow passengers, railways has put restrictions on time after which no loud voices or music will be allowed.



