Travelling To Europe During Holidays? Now Explore Croatia Under Schengen Visa Rules. Check Details

Schengen Visa: Bagpacking to Europe? Well, good news awaits, specially if Croatia was on your list. One of the most sought after tourist destination, Croatia will enter the schengen zone nd people will not have make another round of hassle for visa procedure here. The European Union has approve d Croatia as a Schengen state and people with this visa can freely explore Croatia too.

Croatia is the 27th member of Schengen nations and the new rule will be applicable from January 1, 2023. This beautiful country shares borders with Italy, Bosnia, Montenegro, Herzegovina and few of these are already schengen states.

However, Bulgaria and Romania will not enjoy the benefit to move visa-free to Schengen Zone countries from next year, after there was not a unanimous vote made by the Ministers from the 27 EU countries in the meeting held today in order to support the accession of both these Balkan countries to this zone.

Schengen visa is world’s largest visa free zone with now 27 nations. Schengen visa allows people to travel visa-free in the regarded 27 countries. One can stay in schengen zones A Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any member of the area, per stay up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

The Schengen visa is the most common visa for Europe. It enables its holder to enter, freely travel within, and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member countries. There are no border controls within the Schengen Zone.

With so many beautiful countries with sharing borders, trains and other travel ways connect the places and with this visa it becomes easier to travel ad explore.

