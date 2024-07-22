Traya’s Study Reveals a Concerning Finding: One in Two Women Aged 36-40 Suffer from Advanced Widening or Female Pattern Hair Loss

Traya, Indias first health-tech brand to treat hair loss internally, unveils astonishing findings from an extensive study involving 2.8 lakh women across India. The survey reveals that 71.19% of Indian women experience medium to advanced widening or female pattern hair loss, highlighting that hair loss is a significant concern that transcends age. As per the study, over 51% of women aged between 36 and 40 are already encountering medium to advanced stages of hair loss. Given that stress, depleted energy levels, and hormonal issues are the primary root causes, it underscores an urgent need for heightened awareness and early intervention.

Traya Female Hair Loss Study Satistics The study brought to light that stress and low energy levels are rampant among Indian women. The most startling discovery was that 88.6% of the women who struggle with hair loss suffer from moderate to severe stress. Stress and anxiety are significant contributors to hair loss, with the high pressures of modern life exacerbating the condition. Additionally, the study found a connection between lack of sleep and hair loss, as it revealed that 48.14% of women experiencing hair loss also struggle with poor sleep habits. Similar to the findings in Traya’s survey on men’s hair loss, dandruff emerged as a major cause of hair loss in women. Over 70% of women linked their hair loss to dandruff, with 22% facing severe cases, making it crucial to address dandruff for effectively reducing hair loss. Furthermore, 90% of the 2.8 lakh women who participated in the Traya study reported low energy levels, emphasizing the urgent need to address hair loss from within. Moreover, PCOS was identified as a rising cause of hair loss among young women aged 18-25.

Speaking on the findings, Saloni Anand, Co-Founder of Traya, stated, “Hair loss is predominantly considered to be an issue faced by men, leading many women to ignore or feel uncomfortable discussing it. However, it is a significant and growing concern for women, requiring effective and comprehensive intervention. Our study aims to help women understand the various causes of hair loss and tackle them effectively. The issue is quite complicated for women, where damaged hair strands and low hair volume pose significant problems too. There have also been psychological implications linked to hair loss, such as anxiety and diminished self-esteem.” She adds “In todays fast-paced world, many women encounter early hair loss but turn to quick fixes that offer temporary solutions rather than addressing the root causes. This only prolongs the problem and makes it harder to treat effectively. At Traya, we advocate for a holistic approach to hair health, focusing on the underlying issues. Our goal is to educate women on the importance of early and comprehensive treatment, steering them away from superficial solutions and towards long-lasting results.”

Overall the study highlights the necessity for a personalized and holistic approach to treatment, as a one-size-fits-all solution is ineffective. Traya continues to advocate for holistic solutions to hair loss, focusing on creating awareness and encouraging timely intervention.

For more details on the study, please check: traya.health/blogs/hair-care/female-hair-loss-statistics

About Traya

Established in 2019, Traya is India’s first-ever hair fall solutions brand to help treat hair fall internally by identifying the root cause of hair fall. With the growing burden of hair fall issues in India, the brand has developed a unique doctor-backedâ¯solutionâ¯where customers can take a free hair test that helps them understand the root cause of their hair fall. Traya has built its unique stack of tech, people and formulations that includes its online diagnosis, formulations coming from three sciences, a hair care team of hair coaches and doctors – all together helping them deliver unmatched outcomes for more than 8 Lakhâ¯customers who have chosen Traya. Today the brand has a workforce of about 800 employees and strong brand tie-ups with leading e-commerce brands, Flipkart and Amazon.

Website: traya.health.