Trek To Tarasar Lake, A Hidden Gem In Jammu And Kashmir

Tarsar Lake Trek: Tarsar Marsar is a trek where alpine lakes take a life of their own. It is not just the fact that you get to camp beside these royal blue, snow-fed lakes (you don't get this camping chance even at KGL). Or the secluded nature of these campsites (a Godsend in today's trekking scenario!).

Then there is the elusive Marsar, almost always hidden under a shroud of clouds. We see this lake from an overhang, sitting 600–700 ft below. It is a perfect spot to witness the grandeur of the lake, with the sun rising right above it. This is until dollops of clouds waft their way through the U-shaped valley and settle above the lake. The lake disappears from view within seconds!

TREKKING UP TO TARSAR LAKE

The Tarsar Marsar trek takes you right to the heart of Kashmir. From the quaint village of Aru to the clearings of Lidderwat. From the rolling green mountains of Shekhawas to the massive alpine lakes. The setting of Tarsar Marsar is such that it leaves you visually stunned for weeks together!

The Tarsar Marsar trek provides the ultimate blend of adventure and fun while being close to nature. Starting the trek from Aru Village and entering treeline on the banks of river Lidder makes the trek melodious. The distance from Aru to the Tarsar Lake ridge is 24 km so the total distance of astounding Tarsar Marsar Lakes Trek is 48 km (29.82 miles). The temperate remains cold even during peak summertime so proper winter clothing is recommended. When we are talking about the route of Tarsar Marsar Lakes, it is moderate just because a very small part of the trek has steep ascent and roughness. The difficulty level of the trek has been graded as moderate for the people who have some experience of high-altitude trekking.

As you trek through these pristine lakes, you will be amazed by the lush green meadows of Kashmir. Embraced by the thick avenues of splendid Chinar tree forest and the spellbinding Lidder river, which is also known as a glacier river flowing through the Kolahoi Glacier. Throughout the whole day during the stay, you will be stunned by variable shades of snow-fed lake changing with the angle of the sun.

How To Reach

By Bus: Government and Private bus services to Jammu are available from from Delhi and from other parts of India. Jammu onwards you can again choose state government bus service or choose tourist taxi from Jammu to Srinagar. Tourist taxi, Public transport And UT Government Bus Service will be available easily from Jammu to Srinagar.

By Train: The train services can be used up to Jammu And Banihal only. Tourist taxi, Public transport And UT Government Bus Service will be available easily from Jammu to Srinagar. The distance of 270 Km from Jammu to Srinagar is usually been covered in 6 to 7 hours.