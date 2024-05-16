Trends Show That BJP Will Get Less Than 250 Seats, INDIA Bloc Will Form Govt At Centre: Kejriwal

Home

Lucknow: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed a joint press conference with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the trends coming from across the nation show that BJP will get less than 250 seats and will get somewhere around 220 seats.

Kejriwal said the BJP is losing seats in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan and won’t be forming the government. The INDIA alliance will form the government at the Centre, he stated.

VIDEO | Here’s what Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) said in a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. “Trends coming from across the nation show that BJP will get less than 250 seats. They will get somewhere around… pic.twitter.com/TSTLFSkJMH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 16, 2024

Kejriwal said he came to Lucknow to request the voters of UP to vote for the INDIA alliance.

“I want to talk about four issues. First, in this election PM Modi is asking for votes for Amit Shah, to make him the PM. Second, If BJP comes to power, CM Yogi Adityanath will be removed from his post within 2-3 months. Third, they are going to change the Constitution and the reservation of SC, ST will be removed. Fourth, on June 4th, the INDIA alliance is coming to power,” he said.

In the meantime, Kejriwal refused to answer when asked about AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s assault case. in his place, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said there are other issues that are more important than this…”.

However, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the entire country was in pain after seeing what happened in Manipur but PM Modi was silent on the issue.

“Prajwal Revanna raped thousands of women but PM Modi was asking for votes for Prajwal Revanna. When our wrestlers were protesting at Jantar Mantar, Swati Maliwal who was DCW chief was beaten up by Police…PM Modi remained silent on these issues. AAP is our family and has given a clear statement. BJP and PM Modi should answer all these issues that I mentioned…Politics should not be done on Swati Maliwal’s issue,” Sanjay Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter’s party office in Lucknow and exchanged greetings with one another. The Aam Aadmi Party chief was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party are partners in the INDIA bloc in their fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.







