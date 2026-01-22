Statistically-significant reduction in the relative change from baseline in 24-hour objective cough frequency observed across all dose groups of nalbuphine ER at Week 6 with statistically-significant cough reduction as early as Week 2, the first time point measured

Over 60% of nalbuphine ER-treated patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in 24-hour cough frequency at Week 6 vs baseline

Patient-reported outcome measure of cough frequency was consistent with reduction observed with objective cough monitoring

NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Jan. 22, 2026