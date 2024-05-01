NationalPolitics

Trinamool Congress Removes Kunal Ghosh from Bengal General Secretary Post

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 68 1 minute read

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from Bengal general secretary post. According to the reports, Kunal has been removed for making statements that did not align with the party. “Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party,” a statement signed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said. “Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the party’s official position.”

“Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organization,” the statement added.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
0 68 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Celebrates Founder’s Day to Mark the 126th Birth Anniversary of Dr T.M.A Pai

6 hours ago

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Achieves Highest-ever Profitability with Consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 1,657 Crores and PAT at Rs. 147 Crores

6 hours ago

Bayside Corporations, Targets Sales of 100 Crore in Indian Luxury Real Estate Market

7 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery Result Wednesday- (01.05.24)- 1st And 2nd Round Results OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow