Trinamool Congress Removes Kunal Ghosh from Bengal General Secretary Post

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from Bengal general secretary post. According to the reports, Kunal has been removed for making statements that did not align with the party. “Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that do not align with those of the party. It is important to clarify that these are his personal opinions and should not be attributed to the party,” a statement signed by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien said. “Only statements issued from AITC headquarters should be considered the party’s official position.”

“Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now, he has been removed from the position of General Secretary of the state organization,” the statement added.

TMC removes Kunal Ghosh from the post of General Secretary of the state organization for "expressing views that do not align with those of the party". pic.twitter.com/bGZkmyUqMP — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024







