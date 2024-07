Home

Tripura On Alert As HIV On Rise In State, 47 Students Dead, 828 Found Positive

Tripura HIV Cases: Tripura is dealing with a major public health crisis as several students are getting HIV positive. As many as 47 students were dead and 828 others have been tested positive of Human Immunodeficiency Viruses (HIV), according to a senior official from the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS).