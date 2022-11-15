Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona, Nov 15 1.30 PM

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, TRS vs FAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TRS vs FAL Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series.

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1.30 PM IST Nov 15th, Tuesday
TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and OEX vs STRC Dream11 Team Prediction, TRS vs FAL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, TRS vs FAL Playing 11s ECS T10 Barcelona Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Series. TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Trinitat Royal Stars vs Falco, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Montjuic Ground 1.30 PM IST Nov 15th, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Trinitat Royal Stars and Falco will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – November 15, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground.

TRS vs FAL Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Hashim Mir Ali

Batsmen – Aqeel Ansar (VC), Sufian Ansar (C), Naeem Hussain Shah

All-rounders – Shahbaz Ahmed, Ali Meer,Tanveer Iqbal

Bowlers – Awais Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Rafay

TRS vs FAL Probable Playing XI

Trinitat Royal Stars: Hashim Mir Ali, Sufian Ansar, Amir Hamza, Muhammad Shahzad(wk), Usama Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Muhammad Rafay, Shahzaib Qaiser, Ali Meer, Awais Ahmad, Mohsin Raza©

Falco: Adeel Sarwar©, Naeem Shah, Zulqarnain Haider, Shabaz Ahmed, Tanveer Iqbal, Razaqat Ali, Ijaz Hussain, Adeel Arif, Umar Shahzad(wk), Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 9:13 AM IST





