Thane: Truck Carrying Chemicals Crashed While Travelling To Punjab, One Person Injured

A truck carrying chemicals crashed while travelling to Punjab, one person injured. (Photo Credit-Representational Image)

Thane: A major road accident took place in Thane’s Ghodbunder road where a truck full of chemicals overturned while travelling from Navi Mumbai to Punjab, leaving one person injured in the accident. The accident caused serious traffic disruptions in the area. The road had to be closed due to the accident and officials reached the scene to assess the incident, said police officials on Tuesday. As per news agency ANI report, the truck was transporting a chemical called Aqueous Ammonia solution across states from Mumbai to Punjab.

According to the police officials, the incident took place when the driver allegedly lost control, leading to the driver being injured. However, the driver was rescued from the accident site by the police. Apparently, the overturned container resulted in leakage of the chemical present in it, prompting police officials to inform the concerned chemical company about the accident and spillage.

The overturned container was moved to the side of the road with the help of two hydra machines. The chemical was then neutralised by the concerned authorities to finally allow the traffic to pass. More details on the incident are awaited.

