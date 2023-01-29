Home

Video: Truck Carrying Medicines Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Traffic Disrupted

New Delhi: A truck carrying medicines caught fire near Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, disrupting traffic on Sunday. The truck was travelling from Assam’s Guwahati to Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said.

“Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Police said the fire has now been brought under control. “We got information that a truck suddenly caught fire. The truck was going from Guwahati to Jaipur. The truck was loaded with medicines. The fire has been brought under control,” Satyapal Singh, ASP Rural, Etawah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Truck caught fire on Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Usrahar police station area. pic.twitter.com/LlIuzUzWH7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2023

“There is no information about any casualty in the accident,” Singh said.

More details are awaited.



