National

Truck Carrying Medicines Catches Fire On Agra-Lucknow Expressway; Traffic Disrupted

A truck carrying medicines caught fire near Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, disrupting traffic on Sunday.

Agra Lucknow Expressway, Agra Lucknow Expressway accident, Agra Lucknow Expressway traffic, uttar pradesh
The truck was travelling from Assam’s Guwahati to Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A truck carrying medicines caught fire near Etawah on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, disrupting traffic on Sunday. The truck was travelling from Assam’s Guwahati to Jaipur in Rajasthan, police said.

“Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Police said the fire has now been brought under control. “We got information that a truck suddenly caught fire. The truck was going from Guwahati to Jaipur. The truck was loaded with medicines. The fire has been brought under control,” Satyapal Singh, ASP Rural, Etawah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“There is no information about any casualty in the accident,” Singh said.

More details are awaited.




Published Date: January 29, 2023 12:00 PM IST



Updated Date: January 29, 2023 12:01 PM IST





