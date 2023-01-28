Truck Driver Driving Skills And Common Sense Are No Less Than Magical Watch Viral Video
Simple laws of physics and use of the common sense can save a lot of labour and hassle.
Viral Video: Driving does not come easily for many while for a few it is a walk in the park. But driving alone is not enough. One must learn how to keep the vehicle in full control and how to maneuver through the traffic and also negotiate turns, bends, and different kinds of roads. This becomes even more demanding when it is a heavy vehicle like a truck or a trailer truck. It is a specialist job and requires the same level of skills and temperament. A little bit of here or there or losing the temper can result in a disaster.
But then, there are many talented and efficient drivers who display exceptional driving skills. A video of one such driver is going viral on social media. The video shows a trailer truck on a narrow two-way road driving on the wrong lane, almost swiping against the wall. The first impression is that it has lost balance or control. But here is the catch. Just ahead is a bridge with two narrow sections, up and down. The driver is making way for the driver’s cabin to slide in the correct lane in such a way that the long trailer also passes with ease without any swipe or touch. The video is shared on Twitter by @NextSkillslevel with the caption, “Someone has done this before..”
Someone has done this before.. pic.twitter.com/BNjgkuJ4qi
— Next Level Skills (@NextSkillslevel) January 25, 2023
Published Date: January 28, 2023 7:34 PM IST
