Pune: Truck Driver Rams Into Hotel Building After Being Denied Food

He approached the hotel and asked for food, but the hotel owner denied him food. Irked with this, he returned to his truck and started the vehicle and repeatedly rammed into the building. A few men started pelting-stones at him but he didn't stop.

In a shocking incident, a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel building in Maharashtra’s Pune. The incident took place on September 6. As per reports, the driver was in an inebriated condition and he took the step after being denied food by the hotel. The people present in the hotel premises recorded the act on their mobile phones.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>VIDEO | Maharashtra: A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel building in <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pune?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Pune</a> after he was reportedly denied food. The truck driver was allegedly drunk. The incident took place on Friday night.<a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/PuneNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#PuneNews</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/maharashtranews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#maharashtranews</a> <br><br>(Source: Third Party)<br><br>(Full video available on… <a href=”https://t.co/TrPEF1ZxrA”>pic.twitter.com/TrPEF1ZxrA</a></p>— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) <a href=”https://twitter.com/PTI_News/status/1832267294199734278?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 7, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

The driver was travelling from Solapur to Pune and stopped his vehicle for food at Hotel Gokul, the police said.

He approached the hotel and asked for food, but the hotel owner denied him food. Irked with this, he returned to his truck and started the vehicle and repeatedly rammed into the building. A few men started pelting-stones at him but he didn’t stop.

Later, the police arrested and a probe is on into the matter.

In another tragic incident, Four persons from Rajasthan were killed and six others accompanying them injured when their SUV rammed into a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4 am on Biaora-Bina highway under Lateri police station limits, a police official said.

“A group of 10 persons, including seven women, from Jhalawad in Rajasthan was returning from a pilgrimage when their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck. Two women and as many men were killed in the accident,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Kishanlal Lodha (60), Vinod Kumar Mali (34), Vardi Bai Lodha (70) and Rajbai Bheel (48), the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)












