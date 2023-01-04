National

Truck Hits Woman on Scooty, Drags Her for 3 km in UP’s Banda

The ghastly incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

Kanjhawala-Like Hit And Run: Truck Rams Woman on Scooty, Drags Her for 3 km in UP's Banda

Banda: A lady government officer died on the spot in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck and got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged for almost three kilometers. The incident comes just a few days after a 20-year-old girl was killed after being dragged beneath a Baleno car for 12 kms in the national capital.

The friction created caused a massive fire and the woman was burnt to death.

“A lady govt officer died on the spot, in Banda district, after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck & got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged after being stuck in the truck due to which a fire broke out in the truck,” ASP Banda said to news agency ANI.




