Truck Hits Woman on Scooty, Drags Her for 3 km in UP’s Banda

The ghastly incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.
Banda: A lady government officer died on the spot in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after her two-wheeler was hit by a truck and got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged for almost three kilometers. The incident comes just a few days after a 20-year-old girl was killed after being dragged beneath a Baleno car for 12 kms in the national capital.
The friction created caused a massive fire and the woman was burnt to death.
“A lady govt officer died on the spot, in Banda district, after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck & got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged after being stuck in the truck due to which a fire broke out in the truck,” ASP Banda said to news agency ANI.
Uttar Pradesh | A lady govt officer died on the spot, in Banda district, after her two-wheeler vehicle was hit by a truck & got stuck into it. The vehicle was dragged after being stuck in the truck due to which a fire broke out in the truck: ASP Banda pic.twitter.com/cLSIMBrH6J
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2023
Published Date: January 4, 2023 11:11 PM IST
Updated Date: January 5, 2023 1:27 AM IST
