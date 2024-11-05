Truecaller Earns Triple ISO Certification

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce that it has successfully attained three ISO certifications: ISO 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO 22301 for Business Continuity Management, and ISO 9001 for Quality Management Systems. These achievements mark a significant milestone in Truecaller’s commitment to the highest global standards of security, resilience, and quality in its operations.

Rosario Leo, CTO, Truecaller, commented, “Receiving these certifications is a testament to our ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest level of security and quality for our consumers. As we continue our mission to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, these certifications are proof of our dedication to operational excellence.”

Baris Frnman, VP Information Security, Truecaller, commented, “These certifications mark a pivotal moment for us. ISO 27001 strengthens our information security posture, ISO 9001 reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality services, and ISO 22301 ensures that our operations remain resilient despite unforeseen disruptions. Its a comprehensive framework that further boosts trust and reliability for our consumers and partners. We have always undertaken information security as a key enabler for customer trust and satisfaction. Our ISO 27001 certification shows that we are fully committed to protecting the data of our users and partners. In a time where security threats are evolving rapidly, this certification demonstrates that Truecaller stays ahead of the curve.”

As Truecaller continues to expand into new markets, particularly in emerging regions, these certifications affirm leadership in providing secure and efficient communication solutions that cater effectively to both consumers and businesses. These certifications also provide Truecaller with a competitive edge, particularly in highly regulated industries such as telecommunications, finance, and energy, where compliance with stringent security, continuity, and quality standards is essential. The certifications also enable Truecaller’s enterprise clients to confidently assure their stakeholders of the platform’s reliability and adherence to global standards.

More information about the Certifications:

ISO 27001 (Information Security Management): This certification assures that Truecaller has implemented rigorous security measures to protect sensitive data, solidifying the company’s position as a trusted platform for over 420 million active users.

ISO 22301 (Business Continuity Management): This certification underscores Truecaller’s ability to maintain seamless service delivery even during unforeseen disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted operations for its users and business clients.

ISO 9001 (Quality Management System): This certification highlights Truecaller’s commitment to consistently providing high-quality services and products, meeting both user expectations and enterprise client requirements.

More information about the ISO standards can be found here: www.iso.org/standards.html.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 420 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 46 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in October, 2021.

Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.