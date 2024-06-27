Truecaller Partners with HDFC ERGO to Launch Fraud Insurance

Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, in collaboration with HDFC ERGO, India’s leading general insurance Company, is proud to announce the launch of Fraud Insurance, an initiative aimed at providing enhanced protection to consumers against digital communication frauds in India.

A recent report by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre revealed that digital financial frauds accounted for a staggering INR 1.25 lakh crore over the last three years. With the rising cases of cyber fraud, this innovative insurance offering underscores Truecallers unwavering commitment to combating fraud and ensuring user protection through advanced app features – before, during and after mobile communication.

The Fraud Insurance product will provide coverage up to INR 10,000 to Android and iOS users across India. The product is available to yearly premium subscribers of Truecaller and all existing customers can avail this protection for free under their existing plan. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for all users, the fraud coverage is seamlessly integrated into the Truecaller app, and is activated once the user opts in for the insurance option.

The insurance plan requires no additional paperwork and one can enable it instantly through the Truecaller app. The new offering will enhance user experience by providing all round protection from the time of receiving a call, during and after communication with the help of AI spam blocking, AI Assistant and call scanner and Fraud Insurance to complete the loop.

Speaking on the launch of Truecaller’s Fraud Insurance, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and MD, India, Truecaller stated, “Were thrilled to launch this innovative insurance offering as part of our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that prioritize user security and trust. With the launch of Fraud Insurance, were not just introducing a feature; were reinforcing our dedication to safeguarding our community against the ever-evolving threats of digital fraud, and empowering them with the peace of mind they deserve in todays complex digital landscape. As we continue to innovate and adapt to the changing landscape of digital communication, Truecaller remains steadfast in our promise to empower users with the tools they need to stay safe online.”

Vishal Sikand, Joint President, Commercial Lines, HDFC ERGOGeneral Insurance, said, “The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital mobile payment in the country. While it brings convenience, it also leads to an increase in digital frauds in the country. We are delighted to partner with Truecaller as it underscores our commitment to leverage cutting-edge technology while offering customer-centric innovations. Our comprehensive insurance offering, coupled with Truecallers extensive user base will propel financial inclusion along with protection from digital communications fraud in the country.“

The launch of Fraud Insurance further solidifies Truecallers commitment to introducing products that offer comprehensive fraud protection solutions, thereby safeguarding digital experiences effectively.

