New partnership empowers employees to use pre-tax dollars for functional medicine and health interventions, while enhancing flexibility and engagement. AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Truemed, the leading platform enabling qualified health purchases with Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), today announced a strategic partnership with ThrivePass, the leading platform for lifestyle benefits, rewards and recognition, COBRA and tax-advantaged accounts. This collaboration builds on Truemed’s mission to make true medicine more accessible and affordable, while leveraging ThrivePass’s strength as the fastest growing TPA for LSA, Rewards, COBRA and Tax-advantaged benefit accounts. The result: employees gain greater choice and affordability, and employers strengthen engagement with a benefits experience that goes beyond traditional healthcare. Key Advantages of the Partnership:
- Streamlined Access: Qualified customers who receive a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) from a licensed practitioner may be able to use HSA/FSA dollars for interventions such as wearable devices, nutrition counseling, stress-management programs, and other health interventions available through Truemed.
- Seamless Shopping: ThrivePass’s platform will integrate with Truemed to provide a streamlined process to obtain an LMN through Truemed’s network of independent licensed healthcare providers. Truemed’s clinical rigor and integrated documentation standards help employees and employers comply with IRS guidelines while reducing their administrative burden.
- Comprehensive Benefits Experience: Employers can offer a single, unified platform that combines lifestyle benefits with tax-advantaged healthcare, creating a differentiated employee experience.
- Future-Ready Flexibility: The partnership positions both organizations to adapt to evolving employee expectations, while reinforcing a commitment to proactive health and well-being.
