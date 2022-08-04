TRUST Asset Management announces the launch of TRUSTMF Money Market Fund

TRUST Asset Management announced the launch of its New Fund Offer (NFO) – the TRUSTMF Money Market Fund which aims to seek benefit from steepness in the Money Market yield curve and provides an avenue for parking short term surplus with relatively low interest rate risk.

The NFO opens for subscription from 05th August 2022 and closes on 11th August 2022. The Fund will be managed by Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager, TRUST Mutual Fund. This is the fifth addition to TRUST Mutual Fund’s Fixed Income product portfolio.

The Key Highlights of TRUSTMF Money Market Fund are:

· To seek benefit from steepness in the Money Market yield curve.

· Predominant investment into 6-month instruments where steepness is currently the highest.

· Minimal credit, interest rate and liquidity risk.

· Ideal for investors looking to park short term surplus for 3 to 6 months.

Speaking on the launch of the TRUSTMF Money Market Fund, Sandeep Bagla, CEO, TRUST Mutual Fund said, “We are happy to announce the launch of TRUSTMF Money Market Fund. We continue to focus on our key ethos of providing credible investment solution to our investors. The aim of the fund is to take advantage of the Money Market yield curve which has seen perennial steepness. In these uncertain times, Money Market Mutual Funds will provide relative stability and reasonable returns to investors looking to park their surplus money for 3 to 6 months investment horizon.”

Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager, TRUST Mutual Fund said, “The change in stance from RBI followed by a series of rate hikes, has resulted in abnormal steepness in the money market yield curve, particularly in overnight to 6 month curve. The TRUSTMF Money Market Fund will look to invest predominantly in 6 months instruments of high quality issuers and let them roll down to take benefit of the steepness. This steepness can provide a good opportunity to lock in higher yields and can also provide downside protection from imminent rate hikes. We believe this is an ideal strategy for short term deployments in these volatile times.”

About TRUST Mutual Fund: For more information please log on to: www.TRUSTMF.com.

About TRUST Group: For more information please log on to: http://www.trustgroup.in/.