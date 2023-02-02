Tryons Fifty Guides SA to 5-Wicket Victory

National

admin
India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110.

East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110. Harleen Deol turned out to be the best batter for the Women in Blue and in the run-chase, Chloe Tryon’s unbeaten 57 off 32 guided the hosts home with two overs to spare.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.




  • 9:22 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tr-Series FINAL: That’s it!! South Africa have won this Tri-Series Final by 5 wickets!! All thanks to Chloe Tryon! She played a fabulous innings of 57 off 32 balls to guide her nation to victory! SA 113/5 (18)



  • 9:14 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: The tables have now turned for South Africa. They are right back in the game and have taken over the required run-rate. 15 needed from the last 4. SA 95/5 (16)



  • 9:03 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT! Derckson departs!! Sneh Rana picks her up second wicket of the game! South Africa are now at 68/5 (13.4)



  • 8:59 PM IST


    `LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: 12 overs gone, South Africa Women are now at 54/4. India still have the run-rate advantage. SA 54/4 (12)



  • 8:35 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Goodall departs!!! India on fire! India have turned the tables! 8 overs gone, South Africa are now at 34/3. SA 34/3 (8)



  • 8:26 PM IST


    LIVE IN-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Tazmin Brits departs!! India have risen to the occasion and how! 6 overs gone, South Africa are now at 19/2. SA-W 19/2 (6)



  • 8:23 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series: 5 overs gone, South Africa are now at 15/1. It has been so far good for the visitors. India now have to carry on with the momentum. SA-W 15/1 (5)



  • 8:13 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Wolvaardt departs!! Deepti Sharma draws first blood and a much needed one!! SA-W 7/1 (2.4)



  • 8:07 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Good start from Deepti !! Maiden over to start and India need more of those as the game progresses. SA-W 0/0 (1)



  • 8:06 PM IST


    LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: We are back for the run-chase. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits open innings for South Africa. Deepti Sharma has the new ball for India.







Published Date: February 2, 2023 9:28 PM IST





