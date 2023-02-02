Tryons Fifty Guides SA to 5-Wicket Victory

live
India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110.
AS IT HAPPENED | India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL
East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110. Harleen Deol turned out to be the best batter for the Women in Blue and in the run-chase, Chloe Tryon’s unbeaten 57 off 32 guided the hosts home with two overs to spare.
South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.
-
9:22 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tr-Series FINAL: That’s it!! South Africa have won this Tri-Series Final by 5 wickets!! All thanks to Chloe Tryon! She played a fabulous innings of 57 off 32 balls to guide her nation to victory! SA 113/5 (18)
-
9:14 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: The tables have now turned for South Africa. They are right back in the game and have taken over the required run-rate. 15 needed from the last 4. SA 95/5 (16)
-
9:03 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT! Derckson departs!! Sneh Rana picks her up second wicket of the game! South Africa are now at 68/5 (13.4)
-
8:59 PM IST
`LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: 12 overs gone, South Africa Women are now at 54/4. India still have the run-rate advantage. SA 54/4 (12)
-
8:35 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Goodall departs!!! India on fire! India have turned the tables! 8 overs gone, South Africa are now at 34/3. SA 34/3 (8)
-
8:26 PM IST
LIVE IN-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Tazmin Brits departs!! India have risen to the occasion and how! 6 overs gone, South Africa are now at 19/2. SA-W 19/2 (6)
-
8:23 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series: 5 overs gone, South Africa are now at 15/1. It has been so far good for the visitors. India now have to carry on with the momentum. SA-W 15/1 (5)
-
8:13 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: OUT!! Wolvaardt departs!! Deepti Sharma draws first blood and a much needed one!! SA-W 7/1 (2.4)
-
8:07 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: Good start from Deepti !! Maiden over to start and India need more of those as the game progresses. SA-W 0/0 (1)
-
8:06 PM IST
LIVE IND-W vs SA-W, Tri-Series FINAL: We are back for the run-chase. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits open innings for South Africa. Deepti Sharma has the new ball for India.
Published Date: February 2, 2023 9:28 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
BJP Wins Konkan Seat, Faces Defeat in Fadnavis Home Turf Nagpur
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraCouncil Polls: BJP Wins Konkan Seat, Faces Defeat in Fadnavis Home Turf Nagpur Counting of votes for three...
High Court Directs Delhi University to Take Corrective Measures to Remove Misleading Eligibility Criteria For Admissions
[ad_1] Home EducationHigh Court Directs Delhi University to Take Corrective Measures to Remove Misleading Eligibility Criteria For Admissions The high...
Raphael Varane Retires From International Football
[ad_1] Home SportsRaphael Varane Retires From International Football Varane is regarded as one of the best center backs of all...
JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Objection Dates Here
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 January Session Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Objection Dates Here JEE Main 2023...
Valentine’s Day 2023: Budget Friendly Destinations For Couples To Celebrate The Day Of Love – Watch Video
[ad_1] Valentine’s Day 2023: The month of love is here. Valentine’s Day i.e. 14th of February is round corners. It’s...
Faraaz Delhi High Court refuses to Stay The Release of Hansal Mehtas Hostage Drama
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentFaraaz: Delhi High Court refuses to Stay The Release of Hansal Mehta’s Action-Thriller The Delhi High Court on...
Average Rating