Tryons Fifty Guides SA to 5-Wicket Victory

Highlights India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Tryon’s Fifty Guides SA to 5-Wicket Victory

India Women vs South Africa Women FINAL T20I Update: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110.

Highlights India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL Score: Tryon’s Fifty Guides SA to 5-Wicket Victory. (Image: BCCI Women- Twitter)

AS IT HAPPENED | India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series FINAL

East London, South Africa: India Women’s Cricket Team didn’t lived up to the expectations in the final as the visitors went down by 5-wickets after setting up a target of 110. Harleen Deol turned out to be the best batter for the Women in Blue and in the run-chase, Chloe Tryon’s unbeaten 57 off 32 guided the hosts home with two overs to spare.

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Tebogo Macheke, Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Amanjot Kaur.













