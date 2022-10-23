TSICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Slot Booking Begins Today at tsicet.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

TSICET Counselling 2022 Latest Update: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2022) Final Phase counselling today, October 23, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at tsicet.nic.in. As per the official notification, the certificate verification process of candidates who have already booked a slot will be conducted tomorrow, October 24.Also Read – DU Recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to Recruit 101 Assistant Professors Posts. Deets Inside

TSICET 2022 COUNSELLING DATES FOR THE FINAL PHASE Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First Phase: October 23, 2022

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: October 24, 2022

Exercising options after Certificate Verification: October 23 to October 25, 2022

Freezing of options: October 25, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats: October 28

Payment of Tuition Fee, Self Reporting through website: October 28 to October 30, 2022

Reporting at the allotted College: October 29 to October 30, 2022 WHO CAN EXERCISE OPTIONS IN FINAL PHASE? Candidates who have secured seat but not interested to join.

Who have not secured seat so far but got their certificates verified.

Who have not exercised the options so far but got their certificates verified.

Who have secured a seat, self reported and aspiring for a better option.

NCC and Sports category candidates whose certificates were submitted and got verified during First Phase of counselling have to exercise options in Final Phase to consider their candidature for NCC and Sports category seats.

And any other eligible candidates. It is to be noted that there will be no Certificate Verification for Special Categories in the Final Phase. The Spot Admission guidelines to MBA and MCA Courses in Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website https://tsicet.nic.in on 28-10-2022. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET). Also Read – ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 25

Also Read – UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here