TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1365 Group III Vacancies from Tomorrow

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24.
TSPSC recruitment 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the positions can apply online through the official website of the commission i.e. www.tspsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23, 2023.
“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.
TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the vacancies:
- Go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in
- Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration
- Fill up the application form
- Upload documents, and pay the fee
- Keep a copy of the same for future reference.
TSPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1365 vacancies under Group-III Services in various departments.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 4:18 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Sexy Moves While Dancing With Rakul Preet Singh on Her Talk Show, Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShehnaaz Gill Flaunts Sexy Moves While Dancing With Rakul Preet Singh on Her Talk Show, Watch Viral Video...
It’s Confirmed! Netflix Password Sharing To End, Says New CEO. How Will It Impact Indian Users?
[ad_1] Home BusinessIt’s Confirmed! Netflix Password Sharing To End, Says New CEO. How Will It Impact Indian Users? Netflix will...
British Group Plays Dhol, Band Baaja for an Indian Baraat in London, Desi Netizens Can’t Keep Calm
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: British Group Plays Dhol, Band Baaja for an Indian Baraat in London, Desi Netizens Can’t Keep...
4 Dead, Several Others Injured As Crane Collapses During Festival In Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam
[ad_1] Home Tamil Nadu4 Dead, Several Others Injured As Crane Collapses During Festival In Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam Ranipet Collector Bhaskara...
Mary Kom-led Oversight Committee to Probe Wrestlers
[ad_1] Home News IndiaMary Kom-led Oversight Committee to Probe Wrestlers’ Allegations Against WFI Chief Sports Ministry on Monday formed the...
Couple Arrested for Hugging & Kissing While Riding Stolen Motorcycle, Video Goes Viral
[ad_1] Home ViralCouple Arrested for Hugging & Kissing While Riding Stolen Motorcycle, Video Goes Viral In the viral video, the...
Average Rating