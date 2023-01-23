National

TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1365 Group III Vacancies from Tomorrow

admin
16Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 33 Second


  • Home
  • Education
  • TSPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1365 Group III Vacancies from Tomorrow | Notification Inside

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24.

UGC NET December 2022 application last date 17 January link ugc net nta nic in
Rajasthan Pre DELEd Result 2022: This year, nearly 5,99,294 candidates have appeared in the entrance exam.

TSPSC recruitment 2023: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will commence the application process for 1365 Group III vacancies from tomorrow, January 24. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the positions can apply online through the official website of the commission i.e. www.tspsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 23, 2023.

“Detailed Notification with breakup of vacancies, age, scale of pay, Community, Educational qualifications and other detailed instructions will be available on Commission’s Website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in) from 24/01/2023”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC Group III recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the vacancies:

  1. Go to the official website at tspsc.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete the candidate registration
  3. Fill up the application form
  4. Upload documents, and pay the fee
  5. Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

TSPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1365 vacancies under Group-III Services in various departments.




Published Date: January 23, 2023 4:18 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories