TTK Prestige Introduces Innovative Sandwich Makers and Electric Grillers to Elevate Easy and Healthy Cooking Experiences

TTK Prestige, a leading name in the Indian kitchen appliance industry, is delighted to announce the launch of its new line of innovative sandwich makers with four variants and an Electric Griller designed to elevate the sandwich-making experience for households across the country. As the kitchen becomes the heart of every home, Prestige continues to innovate and deliver products that enhance culinary experiences.

The latest line-up of Prestige Sandwich Makers offers four distinct models: Prestige PSDP 02 and Prestige PSDP 03 SS with a deep sandwich plate, and Prestige PGDP 02 and Prestige PGDP 03 SS with a deep grill plate.

These models are carefully designed and equipped with durable die-cast aluminium plates, ensuring enduring performance and delightful sandwiches. With the ability to accommodate sandwiches with extra stuffing, they offer a hassle-free experience.

Moreover, the non-stick-coated plates require less oil for toasting, promoting healthier sandwiches and easy cleaning. The heat-resistant Bakelite body ensures safety and heat resistance on the exteriors, complementing modern kitchens with its sleek matte finish.

The sandwich maker includes power indicators for user-friendly operation and consistently toasted sandwiches. Additionally, it offers the option to choose between sandwich plates and grill plates, catering to diverse culinary preferences.

The latest collection of sandwich makers and grills also brings forth the Prestige Grill PEG 7.0, an Electric Griller featuring durable aluminium plates that ensure delightful grilled cuisine for an extended duration. The floating plates automatically adjust to the food’s thickness, resulting in evenly cooked and crispy outcomes. The non-stick coating facilitates easy cleaning by preventing food from sticking to the grill’s surface.

The griller boasts a heat-resistant Bakelite body for enhanced safety and a stainless-steel finish on the exteriors. Conversely, the stainless steel toaster grill ensures durability and easy cleaning. Its power light indicates when the grill is switched on, while the ready light shows when it is ready for use, making it user-friendly, especially for busy households and children. The griller’s handle is designed to remain cool to the touch, and its compact design adds practicality to your kitchen.

This new line of sandwich makers is available in four variants, Prestige PSDP 02 & Prestige PGDP 02 with the Bakelite body and Prestige PGDP 03 & Prestige PSDP 03 with a Stainless Steel finish. With a power rating of 750 watts and a one-year warranty, these appliances promise efficient performance and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, the Prestige Grill PEG 7.0 boasts 1000 watts of power and a one-year warranty. The grill’s compact design and built-in handle make it highly portable and user-friendly for modern households.

This range of sandwich makers caters to your requirements perfectly, ranging in price from Rs 2395 to Rs 2495. The Prestige PSDP 02 and Prestige PGDP 02 are priced at Rs 2395, while the Prestige PGDP 03-SS and Prestige PSDP 03-SS are priced at Rs 2495. The cutting-edge electric griller-Prestige Grill PEG 7.0 is priced at Rs 2695.

About TTK Prestige (www.ttkprestige.com): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’ a range of innovative home cleaning solutions. The company also bought UK based Horwood Homewares in the same month and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...