TTK Prestige, one of India’s most trusted names in home and kitchen solutions, has announced the launch of its Premia BLDC Chimney range, designed to deliver superior performance, energy efficiency, and refined aesthetics for modern Indian kitchens. Engineered with advanced BLDC technology, the new range reflects Prestige’s continued focus on innovation-led appliances that enhance everyday cooking experiences. At the core of the Premia BLDC chimney range is Torque Jet Suction Technology, delivering a powerful suction capacity of up to 1400 m³/hr to efficiently eliminate smoke, grease, and odours—even during heavy Indian cooking. Powered by a high-performance BLDC motor, the chimneys ensure quiet operation with higher output, offering a more comfortable and noise-free cooking environment while consuming significantly less energy. The range features 10 speed levels, including a Turbo mode, enabling the chimney to operate at speeds of up to 1600 RPM when intensive suction is required. Designed for intuitive usage, the chimneys are equipped with gesture and touch controls, supported by a vibrant colour display, allowing users to operate the appliance effortlessly. Built for convenience and low maintenance, the Premia BLDC chimneys feature a filter-less design paired with heat auto-clean technology, ensuring hassle-free upkeep and consistent performance. Additional design-led enhancements include an ultra-slim body, a high-capacity oil collector for easy cleaning, and LED lamps that provide optimal illumination over the cooking area. The durable black powder-coated finish further adds to the chimney’s premium appeal. Each Premia BLDC chimney comes with free expert installation, a premium installation kit worth ₹2,249, and a lifetime warranty on the BLDC motor, offering long-term reliability and complete peace of mind to consumers. The range is available in two configurations to suit varying kitchen sizes. The Premia BLDC 60 cm chimney, ideal for compact and mid-sized kitchens, is priced at an MRP of ₹30,900, with a suggested consumer price of ₹16,995. For larger kitchens, the Premia BLDC 90 cm chimney offers wider coverage and enhanced performance, with an MRP of ₹32,720 and a suggested consumer price of ₹17,995. With the launch of the Premia BLDC Chimney range, TTK Prestige continues to expand its portfolio of technology-driven, energy-efficient kitchen solutions, combining performance, convenience, and contemporary design—reinforcing the brand’s legacy of trust and excellence in Indian homes.