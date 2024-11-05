TTK Prestige Unveils New TVC Campaign for Svachh Pressure Cookers

TTK Prestige, a leading brand in kitchenware, launched its new TVC for the Svachh Lid Pressure Cooker with Spillage control mechanism, addressing the everyday challenges consumers face in maintaining a clean, mess-free kitchen.

Conceptualized by DDB Mudra, the TVC humorously highlights the innovative Svachh Lid pressure cooker by portraying the exaggerated emotions consumers experience when they hear the whistle, hiss, or sudden breakage of a pressure cooker.

The campaign focuses on Svachh Pressure cooker whistle indentation, a key innovation designed to prevent excess froth from overflowing during cooking. This feature keeps stovetops clean and reduces the need for constant monitoring, saving both time and effort. Additionally, the specially crafted Deep lid design provide a secure fit, minimizing spills and splashes, thus making cleanup significantly easier.

By emphasizing these critical details, TTK Prestige continues to set new standards in innovation with the Svachh– Deep lid design, ensuring that consumers can enjoy cooking without the hassle of tedious clean-up. This focus on ease of use and cleanliness makes Svachh Lid an essential addition to any modern kitchen.

Speaking about the project, Director Sukrithi Tyaagi says, “We aimed to fully embrace the horror/thriller genre, transforming the chaotic mess from pressure cookers into a terrifying ordeal for the family. Where very spill, hiss, and sudden spillage — turns an everyday kitchen mishap into a comically horrifying experience.”

Mr. Anil Gurnani, Chief Sales & Marketing Office, TTK Prestige said, “We are excited to launch this TVC campaign, aimed at redefining safety & convenience in Indian households. With Svachh design with Spillage control lid mechanism, our consumers can enjoy cooking without the hassle of cleaning up afterward. The innovation lies in the unique lid of the pressure cooker, which is so deep that it controls any spillage during the cooking process.”

Sooraj Pillai, Creative Director at DDB Mudra, says, “With this campaign, we want to emphasise on the cooking without the horrors of spillage with Svachh range of Pressure Cooker. By tapping into the daily kitchen problems faced during cooking, we create a narrative that is both relatable and aspirational.”