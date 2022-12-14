Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have teamed up for a new film directed by Luv Ranjan and the title of the film is quite quirky – ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is The Title of Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor’s New Film

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have teamed up for a love story titled ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame. Earlier on Tuesday, the film’s team created buzz around its title by revealing the initials but not the full name. On Wednesday, the team released a quick teaser of the film featuring Shraddha and Ranbir in their quirky, stylish avatars.

The teaser also gave a hint of the finger-snapping title music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The quick video revealing the title introduces the fun and funky chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha as they lend their voice to the track.

The title video gives us a peek into the effervescent mischievous world of the film with adorable glimpses of the ‘Jhoothi’ played by Shraddha and ‘Makkar’ Ranbir. #CoupleGoals. If this title is anything to go by, the movie promises to not only be lots of fun for audiences but also give a completely fresh take on love and romance circa 2023.

PKP, SKTKS, DDPD, and now TJMM, expectations are high, and the title surely has delivered on the promise.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023.



