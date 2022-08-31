Tunch is Going Under Metamorphosis with 3EA to Revamp Tunch Poha in New Avatar

Indian Poha industry has shown tremendous growth in the recent decades. If we talk about the last two decades, then it has shown a 21% growth, whereas in the last decade, it has shown a growth of more than 25%. This healthy food from India has gained tremendous popularity across the nation. Top 5 cities where its demand is the highest are Mumbai, Delhi, Nagpur, Indore and Pune. In order to meet this ever growing demand of Poha, an Indian FMCG brand from Kota, named as 24 Carat Tunch Poha, under the umbrella of Allied Industries, entered the Indian FMCG market in 1977 as a manufacturer of export quality rice flakes in India. Founding members Mr. Nishant Jain and Mrs. Renu Jain believed that only the best quality poha can add a ‘Tunch‘ to the eating habits of consumers who are now relying only on fried, unhealthy and junk foods.

Founders of Tunch Poha, Mrs. Renu Jain and Mr. Nishant Jain

Mr. Nishant Jain mentioned, “We have been serving people with our poha for the last 45 years but now there is time to elevate and redefine poha. By now, Poha has been perceived as just break fast stuff but gradually Poha is gaining acceptance and popularity as an all time snack. We, being the leader of Poha Industry and one of the oldest players of the domestic and local market, want to expand and grow further. I personally love poha and want to let people know that Poha is powerful and the best food for a light and healthy diet.”

“I, being a vegetarian mother, have always been conscious of offering snacks and the right food to my daughters. I believe in ‘Sanatan Culture‘ and understand that our food is the food for thought. What we eat affects our thoughts, our thoughts affect our choices and choices determine our actions that are karmas. Poha has always been the most preferred food by me for my daughters and is a very ‘Satvik Ahaar‘. Poha is a safe and powerful, all time food for students, travelers and everyone. We are desperate to market Poha first followed by Tunch as a brand. Our quality has always been admired by customers which has been the biggest motivator for last 45 years,” said Mrs. Renu Jain, Co-founder of Tunch Poha.