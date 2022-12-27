Tunisha Sharma’s ex, Sheezan Khan tells the police that he decided to break up with the late actor after seeing the media coverage of the Shraddha Walker murder case. Tunisha’s uncle reacts.

Tunisha Sharma’s ex Sheezan Khan Cites Shraddha Walker Murder Case as Reason Behind Breakup, Her Family Reacts

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Tunisha Sharma’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan tells the police that he broke up with her following the Shraddha Walker murder case. During the investigation, he told the police that he was ‘disturbed by the atmosphere in the country’ and how the media covered the incident following which he decided to end his relationship with Tunisha. As per a report published by the news agency ANI, he told the late actor that their inter-faith relationship wasn’t possible.

Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma called this statement frivolous and meaningless. He questioned Sheezan’s behaviour while reacting to his comments on religious differences. Pawan doubted that the actor was concerned about their inter-religion relationship. He said, “If so, then why were they having lunch together everyday? By themselves, in a room? What was that about? If there was a break-up, why were you spending time with her?”

WHY DID SHEEZAN KHAN MAKE TUNISHA MEET HIS MOTHER, ASKS UNCLE ON HIS ‘RELIGIOUS DIVIDE’ CLAIM

While speaking to NDTV, Tunisha’s uncle added that Sheezan’s family members were also in touch with the late actor and if he had broken up on the basis of the religious divide then why were his mother and sisters talking to his niece? ” Someone told me that Sheezan had said that he broke up with her because of the religious divide. Then why did you start all this? For three months, they went around together? Why did you have her meet your mother? His mother and sister used to call her up and they spoke regularly… If you are from a different community and you know you cannot pull through, then why? (sic)” he said.

POLICE WILL SAY IF IT’S SUICIDE OR MURDER: TUNISHA’S UNCLE

He also revealed that the police are investigating the matter from both suicide and murder angles and until that is completed, they will not know what exactly happened to Tunisha. “She had asked if it was a casual relationship, then why did he take things so far? One should not take it to a level where the other person gets hurt and does something. e do not know what exactly happened. The police will say whether it was a case of suicide or something else… No one knows what happened between them. if the investigation is conducted properly, it will come out (sic),” he said.

TUNISHA TRIED TO DIE BY SUICIDE ONCE BEFORE, I SAVED HER: SHEEZAN KHAN

Sheezan, as news agency ANI quoted police sources, revealed during the investigation that Tunisha tried to take her life once before but he saved her. “Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her (sic),” he reportedly said.

The actor, who played the lead role alongside Tunisha in the SAB TV show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ is currently under four-day judicial custody following a complaint by Tunisha’s mother. He has been charged with Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide). Meanwhile, Tunisha’s last rites will be performed today in Mumbai. She died on Saturday, December 24, by hanging herself on the sets of the show in the Vasai area of the city. May her soul rest in peace!

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.



