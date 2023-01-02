Tunisha Sharma Hijab Controversy, Sheezan Khan Sisters Respond to Love Jihad Allegations

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz organise a press conference and address all the allegations made by Tunisha’s mother including the one in which she accused Sheezan and his family to influence Tunisha’s religious beliefs.

Tunisha Sharma Was Never Made to Wear Hijab by us Sheezan Khan’s Sisters Respond to ‘Love Jihad’ Allegations

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Sheezan Khan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz on Monday organised a press conference to defend their brother in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The sisters, who are also actors by profession, spoke to the media and responded to the allegations of love jihad against Sheezan. A picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab while posing with Sheezan has been doing the rounds, triggering many to believe that Sheezan was influencing Tunisha’s religious choices. However, clarifying the allegations, Falaq and Shafaq proved how Tunisha was wearing the hijab as part of her character’s look that day on the show.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S HIJAB PICTURE: SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS CLARIFY EVERYTHING

Tunisha was playing the role of a Muslim girl, Shehzaadi Meriam in her SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in which Sheezan played the titular role. Speaking about how she wore a hijab while shooting for the show, Sheezan’s sisters said, “The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel (sic).”

SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS BREAK SILENCE ON ALLEGATIONS THAT HE CONSUMED DRUGS

Earlier, Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma had accused Sheezan of cheating on her and his family trying to make her learn Urdu. She also accused Sheezan of consuming drugs on the sets of their show. The actor’s sisters denied the same allegations and said, “These allegations are baseless and wrong. Sheezan never used to consume drugs. The allegation made by Tunisha Sharma’s mother is absolutely wrong (sic).”

TUNISHA SHARMA’S DEPRESSION NOT BECAUSE OF SHEEZAN KHAN

Tunisha’s mother also accused Sheezan of causing her anxiety and depression during their relationship. While addressing the media, Sheezan’s sisters spoke against the same claim. They said Tunisha’s mental health issues were caused by childhood trauma and not because of what Sheezan did or didn’t do. “Tunisha’s mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha & that she didn’t take care of her. Tunisha’s depression was due to her childhood trauma (sic),” said Falaq and Shafaq as reported by news agency ANI.

Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. On Sunday, his lawyer hinted at the actor being at risk of suicide himself. In a video that’s going viral on social media, Sheezan’s lawyer reveals that they have appealed about providing counselling to the actor with security so as to desist him from taking any drastic step.

He told the media about another person serving a jail term who died by suicide recently and they don’t want Sheezan to be thinking along the same lines. “Unki khud ki mental status abhi kya hai, yeh aap bhi nahi samajh paoge mai bhi nahi samajh paunga (He is not in the right state of his mind currently. Neither you nor I can fathom what he is going through inside),” he said.

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the SAB TV show on December 24. She was 20 years old.



