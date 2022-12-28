Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Doctor from Vasai hospital revealed that Sheezan Khan was crying inconsolably on the 20-year-old’s death.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Doctor Reveals Sheezan Khan Was Crying Inconsolably, Asked Him to Save Her Anyhow

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has once again caused a nationwide row among netizens over recent celebrities’ deaths. From television debates to internet scrutiny, social media is abuzz with all kinds of reactions on the Ali Baba: Daastan–E–Kabul actress’s unfortunate demise. Her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan is considered a suspect and the police is investigating Tunisha’s death. Recently, Sheezan’s mother Falak Naaz along with her mother were present at Tunisha’s funeral. Both could be seen breaking down as they attended the actress’s last rites. Now, a doctor from Vasai hospital, where Tunisha was declared brought dead, has made a revelation.

DOCTOR REVEALS SHEEZAN KHAN FOR INCONSOLABLE AFTER TUNISHA SHARMA’S DEATH

As reported by Hindustan Times, Dr Honey Mittal told, “On Saturday around 4.10pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow. He was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement. We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body.” Speaking up about Sheezan, he stated that, “Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital.”

SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS REQUEST FOR BOTH FAMILIES’ PRIVACY

Sheezan’s sisters Falak and Shafaq Naaz were quizzed about the allegations against their brother. They pointed out, “As much as everyone is eager to know the ‘other side of the story’, we are equally curious to know, but for time being we’d like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first.”

Tunisha was 20 years old and had worked in many TV shows and movies. She was reportedly dating Sheezan and the two had broken up a few days before her death. May her soul rest in peace!



