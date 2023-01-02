Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Update, Sheezan Khan at Suicide Risk, Says Lawyer

‘Usse Akela Na Chodha Jaay…’ says Sheezan Khan’s lawyer while expressing his concern about his mental state inside the jail. He speaks about the actor facing a media trial in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Hints He’s at Suicide Risk in Jail, Says ‘Usse Akela Na Chodha Jaaye’

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Actor Sheezan Khan is currently under 14-day judicial custody for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. On Sunday, while speaking to the media, his lawyer expressed concern about his mental health amid the media trial. In a video that’s going viral on social media, Sheezan’s lawyer reveals that they have appealed about providing counselling to the actor with security so as to desist him from taking any drastic step.

SHEEZAN KHAN IS NOT IN HIS RIGHT STATE OF MIND, SAYS HIS LAWYER

He told the media about another person serving a jail term who died by suicide recently and they don’t want Sheezan to be thinking along the same lines. “Unki khud ki mental status abhi kya hai, yeh aap bhi nahi samajh paoge mai bhi nahi samajh paunga (He is not in the right state of his mind currently. Neither you nor I can fathom what he is going through inside),” he said.

SHEEZAN KHAN IS AT SUICIDE RISK: LAWYER

Sheezan’s lawyer added, “3 din pehle Taloja jail mein ek jan ne suicide kar liye, iss wajah se humne counseling ka appeal mangha hai and counseling with security – taki uspe nazar rakha jaye, usse akela na chodha jaaye (An inmate in Taloja jail ended his life three days back. Keeping that in mind, we have appealed for counselling and security. We want him to be under observation constantly. He shouldn’t be left alone).”

SHEEZAN KHAN IS FACING MEDIA TRIAL: LAWYER

He then questioned the media for declaring Sheezan a culprit in the case. He said these are difficult times for a person who hasn’t even seen the court in his entire life. “Jisne pure zindagi me na police dhekha, na court dekha achanak aaj pure media ke samne woh trial face kar raha hai. Aap logone kya question mark daalke sabit kar diya hai uski jaankari mujhse behtar aap logo ko hai (It’s a lot to deal with for a person who never even had to face cops let alone visit a court. You have put a question mark on him and passed your verdict already. You would better know about his mental condition right now),” he said.

Sheezan has been accused by Tunisha’s family members of cheating on her and abusing her in their relationship. On December 24, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in which Sheezan plays the titular role. The two were reportedly dating each other and had broken up a few days back. Sheezan was the first person to have taken Tunisha to the hospital after she was found hanging inside the bathroom of her makeup room. The doctors earlier said Sheezan was constantly weeping, requesting them to help Tunisha somehow.






