Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan News

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing has been adjourned by the court till January 9.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has unraveled many facts ever since the Mumbai police-initiated probe in connection to the case. The late actor’s ex-boyfriend and co-star from Alia Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody. For the unversed, the actor has been accused by Tunisha’s mother Vaneeta on charges of abetment to suicide. In a recent revelation by Mumbai police Sheezan had started avoiding Tunisha after their breakup. The police had retrieved their deleted Whatsapp chats. Today, the Vasai court rejected Sheezan’s bail plea and the next hearing will be on January 9, 2023. As reported by ETimes, the actor’s lawyer stated that Vaneeta is out of town and hence the delay.

Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra said that, “Complainant’s lawyer presented adjournment papers on the grounds that Tarun Sharma is busy with High Court work and Tunisha’s mother Vanita is in Chandigarh. So they adjourned the hearing today. They wanted the next hearing to be on January 13. Court accepted the adjournment, but they gave the date of January 9. That day hearing will take place.” Reacting to the delay Mishra told, “Truth and justice shall prevail, we have full faith in Judiciary, and I reiterate that Sheezan Mohammad Khan is innocent, and he and his family are suffering because of inefficiency of police. They have misused the power of arrest.”

Sheezan was the first person who rushed Tunisha to the hospital. The doctors said he kept weeping, requesting them to help her even long after they declared her dead.

