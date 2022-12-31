Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan Sent to 14 Day Judicial Custody, Allowed Home Cooked Meal in Jail

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Vasai court.



Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case is getting more serious with many revelations amid the ongoing police and judicial proceedings. The entertainment industry is numb by the shocking death of the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actress. Tunisha’s mother Vaneeta has made many allegations on Sheezan Khan, her daughter’s co-star and ex. According to Vaneeta, Sheezan physically abused the 20-year-old and even tried to force his religious customs upon her. The actor who was in police custody because of being a suspect in abetment to suicide has been sent a 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court.

MUMBAI POLICE REVEAL SHEEZAN DID NOT COOPERATE DURING INVESTIGATION

As reported by ANI, “TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Vasai Court sent accused Sheezan to judicial custody for 14 days.” Tunisha’s maternal uncle, Sheezan’s lawyer and sister Falaq Naaz were seen outside the Vasai court on Saturday. His lawyer had stated that, “There is time for bail, we will decide and then move the court.” As revealed by the police, the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul was not cooperating during the probe. When the officials asked him about chats with his secret girlfriend, he kept changing his statements. The police disclosed some chats which have been recovered indicate that the accused used to talk to many women.

As reported by NDTV, has been allowed home-cooked meals, medicines, visits by family while in custody. Tunisha was found dead in her makeup room on the sets of her television show on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

The police are investigating the case from all angles – suicide, murder and accidental death. Watch this space for all the latest updates in the case!

