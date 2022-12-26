Tunisha Sharma had earlier spoken that she was suffering from anxiety and depression.

Tunisha Sharma was Diagnosed With Anxiety And Depression, Her Old Interview Goes Viral

Actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24, Saturday on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in Mumbai. She took the big step after her breakup with her boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan. Tunisha Sharma had earlier spoken that she was suffering from anxiety and depression. In an old interview with Bombay Times, Sharma had revealed, “I was suffering from anxiety issues and feeling low even before Internet Wala Love started. I have been working since a young age and lost my father at an early age. Then I lost my cousin sister and my grandmother passed away too. I was emotionally broken to take care of myself. There was a constant fear of not being able to work. My schedule turned erratic and I had to consult a doctor. I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression.”

Tunisha Sharma further said that she hated going to work or shoots. She also talked about online trolling and thus she decided to keep herself away from it. “My mother and Kanwar were a big support system during the process,” she had said. The actress reportedly went into tremendous depression post her breakup which led her to take the extreme step, according to the police.

Tunisha Sharma’s team rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. Sheezan Khan has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide. He will remain in police custody until December 28. His arrest came after Tunisha’s mother alleged that he mentally harassed, used, and cheated her daughter.



