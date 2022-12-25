Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh aired on Life OK in 2017. Sneha portrayed the role of Ranjit Singh’s mother Raj Kaur. Tunisha essayed the character of Ranjit’s first wife, Mehtab Kaur. Tunisha had made her debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as a teenager. She also played Katrina Kaif’s younger version in movies like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

