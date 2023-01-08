Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Claims Giving Rs 3 Lakh in 3 Months to Actress, Refutes Sheezan’s Mother’s Statement News

Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Vanita Breaks Silence on Actress Being Out of Cash Statement. The Actress’ Mother Confesses of Giving Rs 3 Lakh

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma broke the silence on the late actress being short of cash. After Tunisha’s former co-star Sonia Singh claimed that the actress asked for monetary help, Sheezan’s mother also accepted that Tunisha was often out of cash. Refusing all the claims, Vanita revealed she used to transfer money to Tunisha every month. While talking to AajTak, Tunisha’s mother revealed she gave Rs 3 lakh to her. “I am not going to spare Sheezan. I have lost my daughter. I am not here to understand relationship. I am here to get justice. Sheezan and his entire family are involved in this. Tunisha was my life. She never concealed anything from me. In the last 3-4 months, she was getting closer to his family. The entire family used Tunisha. Sheezan’s mother has claimed that I wouldn’t give her money. I gave her Rs 3 lakh in three months. You can see my statement”, Vanita told the media.

Sheezan Khan used to do drugs: Tunisha Sharma’s mother

Adding that Tunisha had been suffering after her breakup, Vanita Sharma claimed that Tunisha was upset about Sheezan using her. Furthermore, she stated, “Tunisha had told her friends that Sheezan used to do drugs and that she was being forced to do it as well. She had started smoking. I want all the reports.”

Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody. Vasai court in Maharashtra on Saturday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of television actor Sheezan Khan, an accused in actor Tunisha Sharma’s death case, till January 9. The next hearing on the matter will be held on January 9. Actor Sheezan Khan on Monday filed the bail application in the Vasai court after which the court heard the matter on Friday.

For the unversed, he was the first person who rushed Tunisha to the hospital. The doctors said he kept weeping, requesting them to help her even long after they declared her dead.



