Turkey Rocked by Third Quake of 6 Magnitude; Over 1,600 Dead, Causalities Likely to Rise
Another earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes central Turkey, says USGS. This is the Third earthquake in #Turkey after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours.
Turkey Earthquake: Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked central Turkey on Monday, USGS said. This is the Third earthquake in Turkey after two powerful earthquakes in less than 24 hours. Earlier today, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit wide swaths of Turkey and Syria, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,600 people.
Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.
Rescue workers and residents in multiple cities searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and concrete. A hospital in Turkey collapsed, and patients, including newborns, were evacuated from facilities in Syria.
In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home were toppled. “I don’t have the strength anymore,” one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble as rescue workers tried to reach him, said the resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 7:04 PM IST
Updated Date: February 6, 2023 8:10 PM IST
