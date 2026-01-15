NEW YORK

Jan. 15, 2026

GLP-1

Targeted Aesthetic Contouring: Offering a topical solution for individuals seeking to enhance the visual definition of specific areas with stubborn concerns.

Aesthetic Maintenance: Supporting the consumer’s needs for those undergoing significant lifestyle or wellness transitions, helping to “future-proof” and “fine tune” aesthetic results.

Post-Treatment Complement: Helping to sustain and optimize the visual enhancement of the body following professional aesthetic services.

/PRNewswire/ — Turret Capital, a leading healthcare-focused venture firm, today announced the launch of Sable, a pioneering biotech driven consumer beauty company. Backed by pre-seed investment from Turret Capital and SOSV, Sable debuts with a mission to disrupt the body care and beauty market through advanced topical solutions. By leveraging proprietary biotech innovations, Sable addresses the aesthetic needs of the modern consumer, offering high-performance products designed to visibly improve body contours and skin vitality. Sable’s core offering is built upon breakthrough scientific discoveries at Columbia University Medical Center. Developed by a team of world-class scientists, preclinical research studies demonstrated that a novel ingredient could be selectively taken up by fat cells and achieve up to 70% reduction in fat cell volume. Inspired by these findings, Sable is further developing this exclusively licensed asset into an advanced topical formulation of body creams.As consumer interest in body-sculpting procedures and wellness-led lifestyle changes (such asmedications) continues to surge, Sable fills a critical gap in the prestige beauty market. The product line is specifically formulated to address:“Sable represents the next frontier of science-to-shelf beauty,” said Daniel Chai, MD, Founder and CEO of Sable. “By translating complex research into thoughtfully designed consumer products, we’re redefining the limits of topical body care. Sable is focused on helping people achieve and maintain their desired aesthetic look through evidence-based innovation that supports long-term body confidence”. About Sable Sable is a New York-based biotech beauty company dedicated to advanced aesthetic maintenance and body longevity. Utilizing licensed technology from Columbia University, Sable develops high-performance topical solutions for body contouring and sustained aesthetic results. About Turret Capital Turret Capital is a global venture capital firm that specializes in identifying and commercializing transformative healthcare technologies. With a focus on biotechnology and medical innovation, Turret creates and scales companies that address significant unmet needs in human health and wellness. About SOSV SOSV is a global venture capital firm that invests in deep-tech and life sciences companies, providing hands-on support to founders building breakthrough solutions across healthcare, sustainability, and advanced technologies. SOURCE Turret Capital Management