TV Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46 After Suffering Heart Attack in Gym

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies: TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday morning while working out in a gym. The actor was popular for his role in TV shows Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kumkum-Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan among others. Siddhaanth was also known as Anand Vir Surryavanshi. He was married to supermodel and Miss Universe ramp walk trainer Alesia Raut. Siddhaanth reportedly collapsed in his gym and suffered a heart attack on Friday.

The news of the actor’s death was confirmed by Jay Bhanushali who spoke to a news daily and also took to his Instagram stories to condole Siddhaanth’s passing away. He simply put a picture of the actor in the stories and wrote ‘Gone too soon, RIP (sic).’ Siddhaanth wasn’t really active on social media or on television in the recent past. However, he was living a fulfilled life with his wife and two kids.

As part of his last post on Instagram, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi made a promotional gesture for a food brand. He talked about taking care of his health and staying fit in the caption of his post. Siddhaanth wrote, “My 3 favorite essentials… Each day.. No matter where i am.. At work or at home.. @steadfastnutrition #steadfastnutrition (sic).”

Siddhaanth was 46 when he took his last breath. Recently, popular comedian Raju Srivastava died after suffering a heart attack in the gym. He was put on a ventilator for around a month before he took his last breath following a complete organ failure.




